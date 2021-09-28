Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $3,818,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

RDY stock opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

