DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.39. 9,478,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,092,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at $204,793,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,924,807 shares of company stock worth $269,476,131 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in DraftKings by 11.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its position in DraftKings by 7.1% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 59.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 569,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 213,273 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

