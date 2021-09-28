DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE:DRD opened at $8.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $732.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.