Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $88.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

Several research firms recently commented on DY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

