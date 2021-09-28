Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

DLNG stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

