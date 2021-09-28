e-Gulden (EFL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.88 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $100.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.92 or 0.00343580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000696 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000104 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,857 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,595 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

