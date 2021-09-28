eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark raised their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a positive rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.05.

EBAY opened at $73.67 on Monday. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

