Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $189.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.64.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $218.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.69. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ecolab by 56.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 49,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 37.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

