Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Lowered to $37.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of EPC opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.