Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Lowered to $37.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.
Shares of EPC opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
