Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Alan J. Russell Sells 26,835 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $497,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,231,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,195,000 after buying an additional 78,003 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 127,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
