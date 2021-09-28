Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Alan J. Russell Sells 26,835 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $497,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,231,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,195,000 after buying an additional 78,003 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 127,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

