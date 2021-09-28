Eildon Capital Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EDC)

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

About Eildon Capital Fund

Eildon Capital Fund is a real estate investment firm specializing in senior financing, preferred equity, mezzanine and bridge financing, and equity financing. The firm participates in retail, industrial, residential and commercial opportunities. Eildon Capital Fund was founded in 1993 and is based in Melbourne, Australia and having an additional office in Sydney, Australia.

