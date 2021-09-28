Eildon Capital Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EDC)

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 6.37.
About Eildon Capital Fund
