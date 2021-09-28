Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 155.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,211 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,970,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,380,000 after purchasing an additional 589,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 in the last ninety days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

