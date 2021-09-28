Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EENEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EENEF remained flat at $$14.38 on Tuesday. Electrocomponents has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

