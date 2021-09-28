Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

EARN opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $152.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.90. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 596.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.