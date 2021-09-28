Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC trimmed its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Embraer by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Embraer by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERJ. UBS Group upped their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of ERJ opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $18.39.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

