Empty Set Dollar (ESD) 1-Day Volume Hits $13,863.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $11.90 million and $13,863.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00066112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00102254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00138134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,741.39 or 1.00132923 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.74 or 0.06912879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.50 or 0.00757874 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.