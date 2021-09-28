Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 850.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after buying an additional 549,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Enbridge by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Enbridge by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.84. 103,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,833. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

