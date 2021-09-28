Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.33

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 130959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.49.
ECPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.58.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.
About Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
