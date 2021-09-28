Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.33

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 130959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.49.

ECPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

