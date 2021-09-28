Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of GBP 1.61-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 608-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.40 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $143.50.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.11.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.