Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.05

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.05 and traded as high as C$9.47. Enerflex shares last traded at C$9.43, with a volume of 531,380 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.96.

The company has a market cap of C$845.67 million and a PE ratio of 16.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$226.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

