Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $733.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to post $733.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $722.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $742.56 million. Energizer posted sales of $763.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Energizer stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. 18,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.23 and a beta of 1.22. Energizer has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Energizer by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

