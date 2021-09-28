Enigma Trading Down 2.8% This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $203,264.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0836 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00364387 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002189 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.95 or 0.00929214 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

