Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.150-$6.450 EPS.

ETR stock opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

