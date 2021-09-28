Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.57.

NYSE:ETR opened at $100.02 on Monday. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,176,000 after buying an additional 356,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,063,000 after buying an additional 265,537 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after buying an additional 1,269,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

