Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Appian by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,217,000 after buying an additional 325,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Appian by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after buying an additional 140,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Appian by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,226,000 after buying an additional 59,521 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Appian by 116.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after buying an additional 186,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Appian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -158.88 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average of $116.53.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPN. Truist reduced their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

