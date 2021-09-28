Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,809 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,114,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 96,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

