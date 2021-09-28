Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.76.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

