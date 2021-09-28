Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 551 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

