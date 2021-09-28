Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,638 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,926 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 826,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after buying an additional 588,807 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 890,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after buying an additional 273,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,777,000 after buying an additional 242,324 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

