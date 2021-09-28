Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 817,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,928,000 after acquiring an additional 171,259 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 273.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,141 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 17.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 601,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,265,000 after acquiring an additional 87,159 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 466,977 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

QTRX stock opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $287,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $96,302.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $895,093 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

