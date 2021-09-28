EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 75.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

