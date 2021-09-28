Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,142 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000.

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

