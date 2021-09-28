Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at $2,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 459.9% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 81,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 66,692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.72. Azure Power Global Limited has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $53.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

