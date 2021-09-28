Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 18,444 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,189,000 after buying an additional 2,174,727 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592,751 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after buying an additional 1,555,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,646 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Macquarie raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

IPG opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

