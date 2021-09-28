Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Paychex stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

