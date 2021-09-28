Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,181 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.