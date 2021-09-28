Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 56 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $431.48 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

