Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $654,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Genuine Parts by 42.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 108,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

