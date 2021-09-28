EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EQT were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,592,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,044,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 660,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,382,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after purchasing an additional 133,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

