Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $203,000 in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J opened at $138.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.20 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

