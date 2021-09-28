Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $69,000 Investment in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dyadic International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 41.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 71.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 40.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 363.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total transaction of $2,599,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

