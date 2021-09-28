Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $232.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $149.89 and a 52-week high of $236.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.45 and a 200-day moving average of $225.64.

