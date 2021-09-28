Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,341,000 after buying an additional 2,883,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,205,000 after buying an additional 2,216,913 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

