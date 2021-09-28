Ergoteles LLC Acquires 5,340 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $74,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $490,380.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $427,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,628,243 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE BOH opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.54%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

