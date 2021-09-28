Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 16,796 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $294.00 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $302.33. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.13 and its 200-day moving average is $252.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.