Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 8,270 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $353.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.06. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.03.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.