Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 174,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eastern Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

