Ergoteles LLC Buys New Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after buying an additional 99,537 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after buying an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,005,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 269,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $112,087,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

TFX opened at $387.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

