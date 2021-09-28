Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 81,346 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 81,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

