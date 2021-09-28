Ergoteles LLC Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chart Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $199.11 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.65.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

